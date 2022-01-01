You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 68 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce MX350 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021) Can run popular games at about 349-476% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.8% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2021) 300 nits Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 130 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance Omen 17 (2021) +634% 13.8 TFLOPS Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

