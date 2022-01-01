Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)

62 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 349-476% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +634%
13.8 TFLOPS
Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
