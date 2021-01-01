Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or Precision 17 5760 – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Dell Precision 17 5760 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 1595-2175% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 17 5760
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144 vs 161.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Precision 17 5760

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.13 kg (4.7 lbs)
Width 397.2 mm (15.64 inches) 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height 262.1 mm (10.32 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 8.6-13.1 mm (0.34-0.52 inches)
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~90.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits
Precision 17 5760 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +2900%
13.8 TFLOPS
Precision 17 5760
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

