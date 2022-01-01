Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell Precision 5560

62 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Dell Precision 5560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Dell Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 968-1320% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (122.9 vs 161.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~89%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits
Precision 5560 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +1760%
13.8 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GE76 Raider and HP Omen 17 (2021)
2. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Omen 17 (2021)
3. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Omen 17 (2021)
4. HP Omen 17 (2022) and Omen 17 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Precision 5560
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Precision 5560
7. Dell Precision 3561 and Precision 5560
8. Dell Precision 7560 and Precision 5560

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5560 and HP Omen 17 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский