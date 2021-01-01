Omen 17 (2021) or Precision 7760 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh - 68 Wh 95 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021) Can run popular games at about 968-1320% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs) Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm

15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~78.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.5 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile - 100% Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2021) 300 nits Precision 7760 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 68 Wh 95 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Omen 17 (2021) 1524 Precision 7760 +8% 1645 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Omen 17 (2021) 6419 Precision 7760 +15% 7385 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Omen 17 (2021) +17% 1885 Precision 7760 1614 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Omen 17 (2021) 10204 Precision 7760 10202

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 130 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 3840 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 17 (2021) +1760% 13.8 TFLOPS Precision 7760 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 32 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.65 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

