HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
45
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 339-463% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|-
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|-
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|-
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~Infinity%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|-191.5 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|7 ms
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +15%
1408
1225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +13%
5006
4434
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +82%
3839
2115
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|165 W
|50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1420 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1790 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
