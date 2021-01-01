Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or A5 (AMD 5000 Series) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 70 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144.3 vs 161.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 397.2 mm (15.64 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 262.1 mm (10.32 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 29 mm (1.14 inches)
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~72.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 55 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1101:2
sRGB color space 100% 94.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 690 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +28%
13.8 TFLOPS
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

