HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

71 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
70 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
From $1080
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 70 against 48.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 397.2 mm (15.64 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 262.1 mm (10.32 inches) 262 mm (10.31 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~79.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 140 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021)
13.8 TFLOPS
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +27%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

