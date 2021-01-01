HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (161.3 vs 179.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99 against 70 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
|Width
|397.2 mm (15.64 inches)
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|262.1 mm (10.32 inches)
|293 mm (11.54 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|38 mm (1.5 inches)
|Area
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~71.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1589
1809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7108
10200
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +10%
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9315
13977
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|165 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1420 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1790 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.1
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|2.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
