HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

HP Omen 17 (2021)
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 11980HK
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (161.3 vs 179.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
Width 397.2 mm (15.64 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 262.1 mm (10.32 inches) 293 mm (11.54 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 38 mm (1.5 inches)
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~71.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 165 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021)
13.8 TFLOPS
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) +58%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.1
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

