72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
HP Omen 17 (2021)
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 370-505% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours

Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Width - 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height - 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness - 19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~79.8%
Side bezels -191.5 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +11%
1408
ENVY 17
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +21%
5006
ENVY 17
4135
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +108%
3839
ENVY 17
1848

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 6144 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +673%
21.8 TFLOPS
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

