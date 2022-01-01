You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021) Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.8 vs 161.3 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 36 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1405:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.6% Adobe RGB profile - 70% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 17 (2021) 300 nits ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 200 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 277 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 130 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance Omen 17 (2021) +1145% 13.8 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.