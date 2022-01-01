Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

62 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.8 vs 161.3 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 36 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1405:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 70%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 277 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +1145%
13.8 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

