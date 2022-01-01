HP Omen 17 (2021) vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.8 vs 161.3 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
|358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|36 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1405:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69%
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|277 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +44%
1554
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +44%
6893
4785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +66%
1885
1135
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +47%
10204
6922
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
