HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
66 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Omen 15 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 190-260% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width - 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height - 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness - 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~78.2%
Side bezels -191.5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +346%
21.8 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

