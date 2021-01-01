HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS
- Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|Width
|-
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|-
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|Thickness
|-
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|Area
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~Infinity%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|-191.5 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +12%
1408
1262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +9%
5006
4598
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +76%
3839
2185
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|165 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1420 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1790 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
