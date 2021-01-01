HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
From $1080
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
From $1480
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (142 vs 161.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|397.2 mm (15.64 inches)
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|Height
|262.1 mm (10.32 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|Area
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~78%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +12%
1589
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7108
7447
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +8%
607
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4092
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +18%
4838
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|100 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1489 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|2177 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1792
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
