HP Omen 17 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

65 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
HP Omen 17 (2022)
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2022) and Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (161.3 vs 181.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2022)
vs
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~74%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 13.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 131 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 892:1 -
sRGB color space 87.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 59% -
Response time 12 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 / 350 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1270 grams 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2022) +103%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87.1 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

