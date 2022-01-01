You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.7 vs 161.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time 7 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2022) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 330 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Omen 17 (2022) +108% 10.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort - No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.