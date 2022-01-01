You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (161.3 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 3

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2022) 300 nits ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition n/a

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP - 145 W Nvidia Optimus - AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 2116 MHz GPU boost clock - 2390 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Omen 17 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +52% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort - No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.