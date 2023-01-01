You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (161.3 vs 181.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~80.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 2 3 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6400 RPM Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB 55.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 18 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 168 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 892:1 907:1 sRGB color space 87.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 61% 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 59% 97.2% Response time 12 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2022) 300 nits ROG Strix SCAR 18 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 / 350 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1270 grams 968 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Omen 17 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 18 +79% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 87.1 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

