HP Omen 17 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18

65 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2022)
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (161.3 vs 181.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 18

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~80.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6400 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB 55.8 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 18 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 168 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 892:1 907:1
sRGB color space 87.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61% 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 59% 97.2%
Response time 12 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2022)
300 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 / 350 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1270 grams 968 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +79%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87.1 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
