You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery 83 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (126.3 vs 161.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space - 54% Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2022) +20% 300 nits Vostro 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 0 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS - Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance Omen 17 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS Vostro 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort - No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.