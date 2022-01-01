Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2022) or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2022) vs Dell Vostro 15 5515

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2022) and Dell Vostro 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (126.3 vs 161.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2022)
vs
Vostro 15 5515

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space - 54%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2022) +20%
300 nits
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +251%
12711
Vostro 15 5515
3622
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +274%
17111
Vostro 15 5515
4578

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 0 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 5515
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort - No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

