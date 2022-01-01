Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2022) or Aero 16 – what's better?

Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2022) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 99 against 83 watt-hours
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (137.2 vs 161.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2022)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2022)
300 nits
Aero 16
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 330 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +3%
1811
Aero 16
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +5%
12711
Aero 16
12073
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +4%
1849
Aero 16
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +4%
17111
Aero 16
16478

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +48%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort - No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
