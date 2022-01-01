You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 99 against 83 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm

15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~77.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 59 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1479:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 99% DCI-P3 color gamut - 86.8% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 17 (2022) 300 nits Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 330 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 930 MHz GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Omen 17 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +33% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 88 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort - 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.