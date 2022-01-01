Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2022) or Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

65 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
HP Omen 17 (2022)
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2022) and Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 99 against 83 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2022)
vs
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm
15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~77.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 59 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1479:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 86.8%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 330 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 930 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +33%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort - 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

