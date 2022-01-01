HP Omen 17 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 99 against 83 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (135 vs 161.3 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
|357 x 244 x 27 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|730 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +12%
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +53%
12711
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +16%
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +34%
17111
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1702 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1220
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|-
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
