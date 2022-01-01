You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022) Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 99 against 83 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (135 vs 161.3 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches 357 x 244 x 27 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~77% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 17 (2022) 300 nits Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 330 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 115 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1387 MHz GPU boost clock - 1702 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Omen 17 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +21% 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1220 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort - 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.