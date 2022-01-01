Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2022) or Omen 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2022) vs Omen 16 (2021 AMD)

68 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
HP Omen 17 (2022)
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2022) and Omen 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (142 vs 161.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2022)
vs
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~78%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.2 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 892:1 -
sRGB color space 87.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 59% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 / 350 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1270 gramm 750 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2022) +85%
13.8 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87.1 dB 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
