Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (154.8 vs 185.4 square inches)

Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 87 against 83 watt-hours

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm

15 x 10.32 x 1 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~69% Side bezels -1 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2023) 300 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Omen 17 (2023) 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +19% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.3 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

