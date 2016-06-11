HP Omen 17 (2023) vs Dell Inspiron 16 5630
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 391-533% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 83 against 54 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (139.2 vs 154.8 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
|356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
|Area
|999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|-1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|7 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|24
|8
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +24%
1966
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +180%
17348
6194
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +23%
2048
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +293%
23735
6035
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
