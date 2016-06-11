You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023) Can run popular games at about 398-542% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 83 against 54 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (139.3 vs 154.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm

15 x 10.32 x 1 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6% Side bezels -1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2023) +20% 300 nits Vostro 5630 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Omen 17 (2023) +723% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Vostro 5630 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.