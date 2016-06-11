Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2023) or Vostro 5630 – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2023) vs Dell Vostro 5630

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 398-542% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 83 against 54 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (139.3 vs 154.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2023)
vs
Vostro 5630

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches
Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels -1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2023) +20%
300 nits
Vostro 5630
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 30 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +20%
1966
Vostro 5630
1644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +141%
17348
Vostro 5630
7199
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +20%
2048
Vostro 5630
1709
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +222%
23735
Vostro 5630
7362
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2023) +723%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Vostro 5630
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

