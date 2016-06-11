Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2023) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

65 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2023)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
HP Omen 17 (2023)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2023) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (122.8 vs 154.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2023)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~89%
Side bezels -1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2023)
300 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 429 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2023) +132%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 83.1 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
    - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 17 (2023) and HP Omen 17 (2022)
2. HP Omen 17 (2023) and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
3. HP Omen 17 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
4. HP Omen 17 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
7. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Dell Vostro 7620
9. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and HP Omen 17 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский