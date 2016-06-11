HP Omen 17 (2023) vs Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 88 against 83 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (140 vs 154.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|Area
|999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|-1 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|55.2 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|12999:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|96.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|7 ms
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|705 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|20
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +10%
1966
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +36%
17348
12710
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +9%
2048
1871
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +46%
23735
16283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81.6 dB
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1