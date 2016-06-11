You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs) Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 88 against 83 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 88 against 83 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (140 vs 154.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm

15 x 10.32 x 1 inches 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.2% Side bezels -1 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 55.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 12999:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time 7 ms 2 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2023) 300 nits Aero 16 OLED (2023) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 88 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right, Bottom Charge power 330 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 705 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Omen 17 (2023) 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Aero 16 OLED (2023) +29% 15 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81.6 dB Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

