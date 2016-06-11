Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2023) or Aero 16 OLED (2023) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2023) vs Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)

65 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2023)
VS
73 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
HP Omen 17 (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2023) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 88 against 83 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (140 vs 154.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2023)
vs
Aero 16 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches		 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.2%
Side bezels -1 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 55.2 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 12999:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 7 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2023)
300 nits
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +100%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right, Bottom
Charge power 330 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 705 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2023)
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +29%
15 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.6 dB
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

