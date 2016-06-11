Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2023) or Omen 16 (2023) – what's better?

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2023) and Omen 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2023)
vs
Omen 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches		 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches
Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~78.5%
Side bezels -1 mm 11.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
sRGB color space - 98%
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2023)
300 nits
Omen 16 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Bottom
Charge power 330 W 230 / 280 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 630 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +48%
16926
Omen 16 (2023)
11424
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +51%
23735
Omen 16 (2023)
15738
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 145 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 17 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2023)
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2023) +47%
17 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint - No
Infrared sensor - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 16 (2023) and Omen 17 (2023) or ask any questions
