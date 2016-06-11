Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2023) or Omen 17 (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2023) vs Omen 17 (2022)

62 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2022)
HP Omen 17 (2023)
HP Omen 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2023) and Omen 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2023)
vs
Omen 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches		 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.2%
Side bezels -1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.2 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 892:1
sRGB color space - 87.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 61%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 59%
Response time 7 ms 12 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2023)
300 nits
Omen 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 330 / 350 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1270 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2023) +26%
15991
Omen 17 (2022)
12721
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2023)
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2022) +19%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87.1 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 17 (2023) and Dell Alienware x17 R2
2. HP Omen 17 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
3. HP Omen 17 (2023) and Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
4. HP Omen 17 (2023) and Razer Blade 16
5. HP Omen 17 (2023) and Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
6. HP Omen 17 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
7. HP Omen 17 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2022) and Omen 17 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский