HP Omen Transcend 16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

68 out of 100
HP Omen Transcend 16
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
HP Omen Transcend 16
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen Transcend 16 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (136.7 vs 148.6 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen Transcend 16
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm
14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 504000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 7 ms 63 ms
Max. brightness
Omen Transcend 16
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 140 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 30 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
Omen Transcend 16 +22%
8.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

