Home > Laptop comparison > Omen Transcend 16 or ROG Strix G17 (2023) – what's better?

HP Omen Transcend 16 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)

68 out of 100
HP Omen Transcend 16
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
HP Omen Transcend 16
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen Transcend 16 and Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.6 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen Transcend 16
vs
ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm
14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
Area 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Omen Transcend 16 +33%
400 nits
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 810 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12
Threads 24 24
L3 Cache 30 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Omen Transcend 16
8.3 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +14%
9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen Transcend 16 and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
2. HP Omen Transcend 16 and HP Omen 17 (2023)
3. HP Omen Transcend 16 and HP Omen 16 (2023)
4. HP Omen Transcend 16 and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
5. HP Omen Transcend 16 and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
6. Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix G16
7. Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix G18
8. Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and MSI Katana 15 (2023)
9. Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2023)
10. Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and HP Omen Transcend 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский