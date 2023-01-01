Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.6 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm

14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches Area 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~74.1% Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm Colors White, Black Black, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Omen Transcend 16 +33% 400 nits ROG Strix G17 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom Charge power 200 W 240 / 280 / 330 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 810 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Omen Transcend 16 8.3 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 (2023) +14% 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.