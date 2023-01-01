Home > Laptop comparison > Omen Transcend 16 or TUF Gaming F15 (2023) – what's better?

HP Omen Transcend 16 vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)

68 out of 100
HP Omen Transcend 16
VS
65 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
HP Omen Transcend 16
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen Transcend 16 and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.6 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen Transcend 16
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm
14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White, Black Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
-
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Omen Transcend 16 +60%
400 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 200 W 200 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 655 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Omen Transcend 16
8.3 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2023) +14%
9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

