HP Omen Transcend 16 vs Omen 17 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm
14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches
|381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
|Area
|959 cm2 (148.7 inches2)
|999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|-1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|-
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|330 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|24
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1858
Omen 17 (2023) +6%
1977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16395
Omen 17 (2023) +3%
16926
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1947
Omen 17 (2023) +6%
2068
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22762
Omen 17 (2023) +4%
23735
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.3 TFLOPS
|11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
