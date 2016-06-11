Home > Laptop comparison > Omen Transcend 16 or Omen 17 (2023) – what's better?

68 out of 100
HP Omen Transcend 16
VS
66 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2023)
HP Omen Transcend 16
HP Omen 17 (2023)
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen Transcend 16 and Omen 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen Transcend 16
vs
Omen 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm
14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches		 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
Area 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2) 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6 mm -1 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
-
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Omen Transcend 16 +33%
400 nits
Omen 17 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 200 W 330 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24 24
L3 Cache 30 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Omen Transcend 16
8.3 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2023) +40%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No -
Infrared sensor Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

