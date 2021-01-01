HP Pavilion 13 (2020) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
From $699
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (98.1 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 48 against 43 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|309 mm (12.17 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|205 mm (8.07 inches)
|238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|633 cm2 (98.2 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|37 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|240 gramm
|260 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.6 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.0 x 5.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 13 (2020) +61%
4346
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
