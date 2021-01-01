Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 13 (2020) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

HP Pavilion 13 (2020) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
VS
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
From $699
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
RAM 8GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 13 (2020) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (98.1 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 13 (2020)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 309 mm (12.17 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 240 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 82.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

