Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 13 (2020) or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 13 (2020) vs ENVY 14 (2021)

HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
VS
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
From $699
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 13 (2020) and ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (98.1 vs 108.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63.3 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 13 (2020)
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 309 mm (12.17 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~81%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37 dB 48.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 240 gramm 430 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 82.6 dB 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.5 cm 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Pavilion 15 or Pavilion 13 (2020)
2. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Pavilion 13 (2020)
3. ENVY 13 or Pavilion 13 (2020)
4. XPS 13 9305 or ENVY 14 (2021)
5. XPS 13 9310 or ENVY 14 (2021)
6. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or ENVY 14 (2021)
7. Swift 3x (SF314-510G) or ENVY 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Pavilion 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский