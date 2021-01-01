Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 13 (2021) or Swift X (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs Acer Swift X (2021)

52 out of 100
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Swift X (2021)
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
From $729
Acer Swift X (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Acer Swift X (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.1 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 59 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 13 (2021)
vs
Swift X (2021)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 205 x 17 mm
12.17 x 8.07 x 0.67 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~78.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Silver Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 13 (2021)
250 nits
Swift X (2021) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X (2021) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

