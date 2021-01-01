Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 13 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (2019) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
Evaluation of HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 309 mm (12.17 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM
Noise level - 41.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1524:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 78.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 13 (2021)
250 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (2019) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR3
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.4 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

