HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
From $729
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58 against 43 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|309 mm (12.17 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|205 mm (8.07 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|633 cm2 (98.2 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.8 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1524:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|78.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 13 (2021) +36%
1223
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 13 (2021) +11%
4052
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 13 (2021) +34%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 13 (2021) +29%
1924
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.81 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.7 mm
|Size
|-
|13.4 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
