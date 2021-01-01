Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 13 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

62 out of 100
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
From $729
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.1 vs 129.4 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 53 against 43 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 13 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 309 mm (12.17 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 13 (2021) +14%
250 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9305 or HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 or HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
3. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) or HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
4. HP ENVY 13 or HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
5. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) or HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
6. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
7. HP Pavilion 13 (2020) or HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
8. Dell G5 15 5500 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
9. Dell G5 15 5505 SE or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
10. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and HP Pavilion 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский