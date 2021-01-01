Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 13 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

56 out of 100
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
VS
42 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
From $729
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (98.1 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 13 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 309 mm (12.17 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 0 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305
2. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Pavilion 14 (2021)
3. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Spectre x360 13 (2021)
4. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Pavilion 13 (2020)
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and XPS 17 9700
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
7. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and G5 15 5500
8. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
9. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and HP Pavilion 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский