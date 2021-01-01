Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 13 (2021) or Elite x2 G8 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs Elite x2 G8

55 out of 100
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
HP Elite x2 G8
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
From $729
HP Elite x2 G8
From $2473
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1280
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Elite x2 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 47 against 43 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 13 (2021)
vs
Elite x2 G8

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Width 309 mm (12.17 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) 210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~80.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5 mm
Colors White, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness
Pavilion 13 (2021)
250 nits
Elite x2 G8 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
2. HP ENVY 13 and Pavilion 13 (2021)
3. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Pavilion 13 (2021)
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and HP Elite x2 G8
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and HP Elite x2 G8
6. HP 250 G8 and Elite x2 G8
7. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and HP Elite x2 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Elite x2 G8 and Pavilion 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский