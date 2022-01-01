HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 48 against 43 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
|328 x 223 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~73.8%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|35.5 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1060:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|57.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|39.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.7%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|280 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1223
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2408
2406
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2495
2432
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
