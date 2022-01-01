Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

44 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.1 vs 128.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 48 against 43 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm
14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80.8%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.9 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35.5 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1007:1
sRGB color space - 54.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.1%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +70%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 67.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

