47 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
From $879
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 76% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm
11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~76.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.6 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.5 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1494:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +76%
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2021) +33%
1.879 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF313-53)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

