HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
From $879
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 76% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
|302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm
11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1494:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1274
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2569
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +69%
4352
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
1331
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2495
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +99%
4953
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
