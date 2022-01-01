You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M2 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 52.6 against 43 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

101% sharper screen – 225 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.6 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 35.5 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +60% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

