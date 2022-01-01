Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

44 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58.2 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 35.5 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +38%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

