HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 32 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 217-296% higher FPS
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 50 against 43 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 109.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82.8%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 3030:1
sRGB color space - 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 224 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2021) +394%
1.879 TFLOPS
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 75.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1960
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

