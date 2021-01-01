HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 217-296% higher FPS
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 50 against 43 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 109.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
|309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|3030:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|224 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +86%
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +51%
2635
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +86%
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +28%
2495
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1960
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
