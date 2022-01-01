Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

44 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 67 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.8 vs 109.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.9 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35.5 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 7400:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2021) +70%
1.879 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

