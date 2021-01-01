Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

47 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
From $879
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 67 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.8 vs 109.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.9 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink White, Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2021) +124%
1.879 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY 13 and Pavilion 14 (2021)
2. Aspire 5 (A517-52) and Pavilion 14 (2021)
3. Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Pavilion 14 (2021)
4. Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Pavilion 14 (2021)
5. Pavilion 13 (2020) and Pavilion 14 (2021)
6. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
7. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
8. Book 13 (2020) and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
9. ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
10. ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and HP Pavilion 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский