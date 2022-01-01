Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

44 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 67 against 43 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80.6%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.6 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz -
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +50%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Pavilion 15
3. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Pavilion 13 (2021)
4. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs ZenBook 14 UX435
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and HP Pavilion 14 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский